    Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler Set for WWE Backlash 2017 SmackDown PPV

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 18: Dolph Ziggler attends WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler And Charlotte Meet & Greet at JCPenney on August 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    Dolph Ziggler will face off with Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Backlash after an altercation on WWE SmackDown Live.

    The WWE account captured the exchange:

    Ziggler attacked Nakamura Tuesday night, although the Japanese star fought back and eventually forced him out of the ring.

    Nakamura debuted with SmackDown following WrestleManie 33, but the upcoming pay-per-view could be a breakout opportunity for him.

    The former NXT champion is The King of Strong Style and will hope to showcase his ability in the coming weeks.

    WWE Backlash is set for May 21 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.