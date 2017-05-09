Brandon Beane Named Buffalo Bills GM After 19 Years in Panthers Organization

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have found their new general manager.

The team announced Tuesday the hiring of Brandon Beane to the position. Buffalo fired previous GM Doug Whaley following the 2017 NFL draft.

Beane was previously the assistant general manager for the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo released a statement from team owner Terry Pegula:

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noted Beane's contract will be "concurrent" with head coach Sean McDermott's, meaning "they are locked in together."

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer previously called Beane the "front-runner" in Buffalo because of his ties with McDermott, who was Carolina's defensive coordinator for six seasons.

Beane was with the Panthers organization since 1998 and was the football operations director prior to taking over as assistant GM. According to Person, he was "viewed as a strong in-house candidate" to eventually take over for Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, but Carolina couldn't stop him from interviewing with Buffalo because the new position has more roster-related responsibility than he had with the Panthers.

Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk noted the Bills "had to explain themselves and make it clear the job comes with final say over the roster (though the candidate would obviously be expected to work closely with McDermott)," or Beane may have stayed in Carolina.

Beane now takes over a Buffalo organization that hasn't made the playoffs since the 1999 season.