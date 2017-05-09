Charles Barkley Says 'Thank God for the NHL Playoffs' Due to NBA Blowouts

David Dow/Getty Images

Charles Barkley might be a basketball expert, but he is apparently enjoying the NHL's playoffs more than the NBA's this season.

"Thank God for the NHL Playoffs," the TNT analyst said on Monday's Inside the NBA, via Hemal Jhaveri of The Big Lead. "That's what I would be watching in the back instead of some of these blowouts."

The NHL playoffs have provided plenty of drama through the first two rounds. All four second-round matchups have gone at least six games with five contests going to overtime.

Conversely, the NBA has seen few close battles to this point. Only one second-round game has been decided by single digits, while both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are undefeated through eight games.

With that said, the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are going into a Game 5 tied at 2-2, as are the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Although the blowouts have been plentiful to this point, the competition is only certain to heat up in the coming days and weeks.