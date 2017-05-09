    Colts Will Unveil Peyton Manning Statue, Retire No. 18, Add QB to Ring of Honor

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Peyton Manning, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, reacts during a ceremony honoring the 10 year anniversary of the Super Bowl winning team during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they will unveil a statue for legendary quarterback Peyton Manning Oct. 7, the day before their Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers

    In addition to a statue, the Colts will retire Manning's No. 18 jersey during halftime of the 49ers game.

    "Peyton will always be a Colt," team owner Jim Irsay said. "This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of."

    Manning also provided a statement: "I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor."

