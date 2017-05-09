Colts Will Unveil Peyton Manning Statue, Retire No. 18, Add QB to Ring of Honor

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they will unveil a statue for legendary quarterback Peyton Manning Oct. 7, the day before their Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to a statue, the Colts will retire Manning's No. 18 jersey during halftime of the 49ers game.

"Peyton will always be a Colt," team owner Jim Irsay said. "This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of."

Manning also provided a statement: "I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor."

