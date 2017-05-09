Chris Froome Shares Photo of Totalled Bike After Driver 'Rammed' Cyclist

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome claimed he was rammed by a car during a ride on Tuesday, sharing a picture of his broken bike.

Thankfully, the Team Sky leader emerged unscathed from the incident, although the bike has seen better days:

The incident occurred in France, where the 31-year-old has been preparing for the summer, with many of his Tour de France rivals currently in action in the Giro d'Italia.

It's the latest incident in a recent increase in road rage against professional cyclists. Last month, Yoann Offredo was attacked with a baseball bat and box cutters during a training ride, per BBC Sport. The Frenchman suffered a broken nose, damaged rib and bruises as a result.