    Chris Froome Shares Photo of Totalled Bike After Driver 'Rammed' Cyclist

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    Sky's British rider Christopher Froome poses for a selfie photo with a fan before the first stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya 2017, a 178,9 km ride starting and finishing in Calella, on March 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Josep Lago (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

    Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome claimed he was rammed by a car during a ride on Tuesday, sharing a picture of his broken bike.

    Thankfully, the Team Sky leader emerged unscathed from the incident, although the bike has seen better days:

    The incident occurred in France, where the 31-year-old has been preparing for the summer, with many of his Tour de France rivals currently in action in the Giro d'Italia.

    It's the latest incident in a recent increase in road rage against professional cyclists. Last month, Yoann Offredo was attacked with a baseball bat and box cutters during a training ride, per BBC Sport. The Frenchman suffered a broken nose, damaged rib and bruises as a result.