Matt Harvey Visited at Home by Mets Security Prior to Suspension

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Members of the New York Mets security team visited the home of starting pitcher Matt Harvey after he texted to inform the club he wouldn't be able to make Saturday night's game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

On Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported there are conflicting views of the visit. Harvey reportedly believed the Mets were checking up on him after the absence, while sources close to the Mets told Heyman the team was merely making sure he was fine after not responding to messages.

The 28-year-old starter answered the door in his pajamas and felt he was being "quizzed" by the security staffers about why he couldn't show up at Citi Field, according to the report. Heyman also noted the pitcher played golf earlier in the day before suffering a headache described as the "worst of his life."

Emily Smith and David K. Li of Page Six reported Harvey spent the previous night celebrating Cinco de Mayo at a local club until 4 a.m. Unnamed witnesses told the outlet he spent the evening drinking high-end alcohol.

On Sunday, Steven Marcus of Newsday noted the Mets handed down a three-day, unpaid suspension to Harvey, though manager Terry Collins didn't specify the exact reason.

"There are rules here that weren't adhered to, and we took a stance," he said. "Hopefully, it gets behind us, and we can move forward and go back playing the way we've been the last week."

Heyman pointed out Harvey is expected to file a grievance over the suspension and lost pay.

Meanwhile, the starting pitcher is expected to make his return to the rotation Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, per Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com. Collins suggested they wanted to give the storm a chance to pass before putting him back on the mound.

"With what's happened and it's so fast, a couple days later, after the spreads in all the papers today," Collins said Monday, "I think just give him a couple of days to get his feet back on the ground and therefore get him ready for Friday."

Harvey is off to a sluggish start to the campaign. The 2013 All-Star sports a 5.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through six starts.