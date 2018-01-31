Lucas Moura Officially Transfers to Tottenham from PSG After 5 Years at Club

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur announced Wednesday that they have signed Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura:

Tottenham also noted Moura signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt.

The 25-year-old spent five years in the French capital, making more than 200 appearances following his arrival in January 2013, and he has 36 caps for Brazil's senior side to boot.

Lucas' best campaign with Les Parisiens came in 2016-17, in which he notched 19 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

The tricky winger's goals and creative output had been on an upward trend over the last few years, but with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler to compete with, he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Consistency has also been an issue for Lucas at times, and that's not something he's had the opportunity to improve this season with limited minutes on the field. The Brazilian didn't start a Ligue 1 game this term.

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

An outstanding dribbler, the Brazilian uses pace and flair to get past opponents with ease, and he's able to forge opportunities for his team-mates or take them himself.

Lucas typically operated from the right at PSG but has shown the versatility to play from the left, too, and if the team are attacking down the opposite flank, he has the intelligence and positional sense to provide a real threat at the back post.

There's still room for him to improve, and PSG's willingness to sell him shows he hasn't achieved the status of a key performer for the Ligue 1 outfit, but he could nevertheless prove to be an excellent buy for Tottenham.

Football writer Matt Spiro believes the potential is there for Lucas to excel if he irons out some raw facets of his game:

At Spurs, manager Mauricio Pochettino will hope to add that consistency to the Brazilian's game. Lucas will also provide a brilliant Tottenham attack with an extra edge in the final third; at times the team have lacked a penetrative threat from the wide areas, something the winger can bring at his best.

After so long at PSG, the London club will be hopeful a new challenge can spark Lucas' career back to life. At 25, there's still a chance for him to scale the heights many anticipated he would during his time at Sao Paolo.