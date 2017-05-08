Braun Strowman Reportedly to Have Surgery for Elbow Injury, Will Miss 4-8 Weeks

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman put Roman Reigns on the shelf for a few weeks leading up to Payback on April 30, but now the Monster Among Men is dealing with an injury of his own.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Monday Strowman will miss four to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to address an unknown elbow injury. WWE had announced the night after Payback that Strowman would be out indefinitely after tearing his rotator cuff.

Strowman's injury doesn't come at an ideal time since his popularity has never been higher. He's enjoying a groundswell of momentum similar to what Reigns received in early 2014—before WWE positioned Reigns as the eventual successor to John Cena.

There are few things wrestling fans enjoy more than a monster who keeps his speaking to a minimum and leaves a trail of destruction in his path. That was what helped Reigns earn many admirers in the WWE Universe, as well as turned the likes of Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg into stars.

Strowman's beatdown of Reigns on the April 10 edition of Raw was one of the best segments of the year so far on WWE programming:

The diagnosis for Strowman's injury could be worse, though. As long as he returns inside the eight-week window, his availability for SummerSlam on Aug. 20 shouldn't be in jeopardy. Strowman may, however, miss Extreme Rules on June 4 and Great Balls of Fire on July 9.

When he returns to the ring, Strowman should have little trouble picking up from where he left off, and if anything, his absence will only build more anticipation for his next appearance.