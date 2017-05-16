    2017 NBA Draft: Top Prospects and Pre-Lottery 1st-Round Order

    With the combine over and teams hours away from finding out where they'll be selecting in June, the 2017 NBA draft is starting to take shape. 

    The lottery, of course, is the most important part. Basketball is rather static in its evaluations, and the guys we thought were going to be at the top of this draft will likely be come June 22.

    UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Washington's Markelle Fultz sit atop nearly every draft board. Fultz has been considered the likeliest No. 1 selection since the regular season ended, but Ball is reportedly closing in. ESPN.com's Chad Ford reported Fultz has roughly a 57 percent chance of going first, as some teams have taken to Ball's playmaking skills. 

    With the combine out of the way, let's take a look at the draft's top prospects and assess where everything stands heading into the lottery.

    2017 NBA Draft Order
    PickTeamOdds of No. 1 Pick
    1Boston Celtics (from BKN)25.0%
    2Phoenix Suns19.9%
    3Los Angeles Lakers15.6%
    4Philadelphia 76ers11.9%
    5Orlando Magic8.8%
    6New York Knicks5.3%
    7Minnesota Timberwolves5.3%
    8Sacramento Kings2.8%
    9Dallas Mavericks1.7%
    10Sacramento Kings (from NO)1.1%
    11Charlotte Hornets0.8%
    12Detroit Pistons0.7%
    13Denver Nuggets0.6%
    14Miami Heat0.5%
    15Portland Trail BlazersN/A
    16Chicago BullsN/A
    17Indiana PacersN/A
    18Milwaukee BucksN/A
    19Atlanta HawksN/A
    20Portland Trail Blazers (from MEM)N/A
    21Oklahoma City ThunderN/A
    22Brooklyn Nets (from WAS)N/A
    23Toronto RaptorsN/A
    24Utah JazzN/A
    25Orlando Magic (from LA Clippers)N/A
    26Portland Trail Blazers (from CLE)N/A
    27Brooklyn Nets (from BOS)N/A
    28Los Angeles Lakers (from HOU)N/A
    29San Antonio SpursN/A
    30Utah Jazz (from GSW)N/A

    Scenarios of note

    • The Lakers hand their pick to the Sixers if it falls outside the top three.
    • The Kings convey their pick to the Bulls if it falls outside the top 10.
    • Philadelphia holds pick-swap rights with Sacramento.
    NBA Draft Top 40 Prospects
    RankingPlayerPositionSchool
    1Markelle FultzPGWashington
    2Josh JacksonSFKansas
    3Jayson TatumSFDuke
    4Lonzo BallPGUCLA
    5Jonathan IsaacFFlorida State
    6Frank NtilikinaPGFrance
    7De'Aaron FoxPGKentucky
    8Malik MonkSGKentucky
    9Lauri MarkkanenPFArizona
    10Dennis SmithPGN.C. State
    11Zach CollinsCGonzaga
    12TJ LeafSFUCLA
    13Harry GilesPFDuke
    14Justin PattonCCreighton
    15OG AnunobySFIndiana
    16Caleb SwaniganPFPurdue
    17Luke KennardSGDuke
    18Terrance FergusonSGAustralia
    19Ivan RabbPFCal
    20Jarrett AllenCTexas
    21Isaiah HartensteinPFGermany
    22Robert WilliamsPF/CTexas A&M
    23Donovan MitchellSGLouisville
    24Rodions KurucsSFLatvia
    25Tony BradleyCNorth Carolina
    26Tyler LydonSFSyracuse
    27John CollinsPFWake Forest
    28Edrice AdebayoPF/CKentucky
    29Marques BoldenCDuke
    30Josh HartSGVillanova
    31Ike AnigboguCUCLA
    32Jordan BellPFOregon
    33Justin JacksonSFNorth Carolina
    34Jonathan JeanneCFrance
    35Alec PetersSFValparaiso
    36Moritz WagnerPFMichigan
    37Thomas BryantCIndiana
    38Kostja MushidiSGBelgium
    39Jaron BlossomgameSFClemson
    40Juwun EvansPGMissouri

    Stocks of Interest

    PG Lonzo Ball, UCLA

    For a second, let's take away all of Ball's outside influences. There is some reason for concern about how he translates to the NBA. His unorthodox shot might be hard to get off in space against players with NBA length/athleticism, and his frame needs to add some bulk if he's going to be able to defend both guard positions.

    Then, there's the whole LaVar thing. 

    It'd be unfair to knock Lonzo for his father's, erm, boisterous nature but his presence is going to be a factor with some teams. One general manager told Sporting News' Sean Deveney:

    "It doesn't help, all this stuff with his father. I don't know what is gained for the kid by putting that much pressure on him. Nobody from the league has been meeting with (Lonzo Ball) or anything, but that is going to be another thing to look at when it comes to due diligence before the draft. How does he handle his dad, is it just something he laughs about, or is it real pressure on him?"

    Ball is in a sticky situation, whereby he either becomes a star or is endlessly mocked on Basketball Twitter.

    LaVar Ball has essentially created a scenario where Lonzo simply being an average NBA starter will be seen as a failure. Doing things like trying to launch an apparel company before playing a game is admirable in theory—and will pay massive dividends if Lonzo is great—but it creates a pressure-packed environment some teams may not want.

                    

    PF Harry Giles, Duke

    CHICAGO, IL - MAY 11: Harry Giles participates in the vertical jump during the NBA Draft Combine at the Quest Multisport Center on May 11, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using t
    Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

    With Giles, it's all about the medical reports. The former Duke forward's only collegiate season was mostly a bust, as he was attempting to come back from multiple knee surgeries. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game and showed only occasional flashes of the player who was once considered the consensus top player in his class.

    "It's frustrating. Just something you go through in your mind, like 'Man, I know I could do this if it wasn't for the injuries.' But at the same time, you've got to understand where you're at. Accept and move on from there," Giles told Scott Howard-Cooper of NBA.com.

    For now, Giles seems to be hanging out in the discussion at the latter half of the lottery. His stock could rise once teams see him in individual workouts and have their own doctors check out the structure of his knees. A general manager told Howard-Cooper that Giles would have been a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick if he were fully healthy.

    As it stands, we might be heading toward a Nerlens Noel-type situation. Noel was the consensus top player in the 2013 draft but dropped over concerns after suffering an ACL tear. But while Noel had to sit out a season for recovery, Giles has essentially done all the recovering he can—he's ready to play.

    Don't be surprised if Giles sneaks into the No. 5-7 conversation if his medicals check out.

                      

    Combine Risers

    F Jordan Bell, Oregon

    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Just like he did in the NCAA tournament, Jordan Bell impressed at the combine with high-energy play on both ends of the floor in Chicago. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks during the first game of 5-on-5 action Thursday, posted the best lane agility time among big men and posted a 37-inch vertical leap.

    While being 6'8.5" in shoes is a bit of a knock, Bell's locked himself into high second-round status and might wind up going in the late first if his individual workouts keep going well. He has potential to be a special defender and will be a valuable bench cog someday if he can start knocking down an occasional outside shot.

                           

    SG Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

    Mitchell was a big winner from a measurements standpoint, posting a 6'10" wingspan that should give teams faith about him defending both guard positions despite a 6'3" frame. He has Avery Bradley-level potential as a defender and made huge strides last season as a shot creator and shooter from distance.

    While he's still developing from a skills perspective, guys with his combination of length and athleticism at the 2 are rare. He's clearly a first-round pick at this point after entering the combine on the fringe.

    You'll start hearing the proverbial 3-and-D thrown around a lot if he starts knocking down some shots in workouts. 

                                  

    Overseas Check In

    PG Frank Ntilikina, France

    Clearly the best international talent in this class, Ntilikina has been unfortunately overshadowed by college stars in a deep point guard draft. Familiarity may force four point guards to go off the board before him on draft night, but he's a sensational prospect who's a jump shot away from potential superstar status.

    Similar to De'Aaron Fox and Dennis Smith, Ntilikina bursts off the screen with his lightning quickness and athleticism. He can get to the rim at will and shows a preternatural ability to use changes of pace to his advantage—he's not always going at a breakneck speed. 

    Listed at 6'5" with elite athleticism, Ntilikina has all the makings of a stellar on-ball defender. A Dennis Schroder type feels like the very basement of his potential, which will make him attractive to teams in the high lottery.

                             

    SG Terrance Ferguson, Australia

    Ferguson isn't a prospect who will make an immediate impact at the NBA level. His game is still lacking in polish, and he's coming off an underwhelming season in Australia. A team will gamble on his athleticism and three-point stroke—he's mechanically sound despite having streaky tendencies—sometime in the 15-25 range.

    But Ferguson is a guy who will probably spend a full year, maybe even two, learning how to be an actual basketball player in the G-League. 