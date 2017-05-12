    Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions Agree to Rookie Contract

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 29: Jarrad Davis #40 of the Florida Gators before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 29, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images

    The Detroit Lions and rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis came to terms on a contract on Friday, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press

    Birkett noted Davis' rookie deal covers four years for $10.4 million with a fifth-year team option. 

    Davis, 21, was the No. 21 overall pick by the Lions in this year's draft. The Florida linebacker recorded 152 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception over the past two seasons with the Gators, establishing himself as one of the SEC's best defensive players. 

    Given the team's need at linebacker, Davis will be expected to contribute immediately. 

    "It's a position that we had trouble with last year, keeping guys healthy first off, and it's a position where I think you really need a guy in the middle of your defense that can be looked upon to call the defense," general manager Bob Quinn told Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

    And Andy Benoit of The MMQB believes the Lions will be in trouble if Davis doesn't hit the ground running in 2017:

    Certainly, expectations are high for Davis. But head coach Jim Caldwell liked what he saw from the player in college and in the draft process.

    "It's rare to see a guy with his size and bulk that can move like he moves," Caldwell told Birkett. "He's a guy that's versatile. Certainly going to be able to play three downs for us as well. A fourth down if we happen to put him on special teams also, because he's capable of that as well. But a guy that's extremely well balanced in that area."

    As for Davis himself, well, he seems raring to go.

    "I love hitting," he told Birkett. "I love striking people, I love just exerting force on another person. You can't do it in any other way. You can't do it on the street, you can't do it at anybody’s house. You have to do it within the lines, within the paint. And it's something that I chase while I play the game. I need that."

    It's exactly what the Lions need, too.