Jets Release Statement on WR Robby Anderson's Reported Arrest

The New York Jets released a statement Monday saying the team is aware of wide receiver Robby Anderson's arrest at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

"We are aware of the situation," a spokesperson said, per Kimberley A. Martin of Newsday. "This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time."

Anderson, 23, was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence as well as obstruction of justice Sunday, per Andy Slater of 940-AM WINZ. No further details have been provided in the case.

Anderson posted a picture on Instagram on Sunday from Bayfront Park, which was where the Rolling Loud Festival was held.

An undrafted free agent out of Temple last year, Anderson recorded 42 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He's expected to compete for a starting position in training camp after the release of Brandon Marshall earlier this offseason.

Three Jets have already been suspended this offseason, two (Nick Marshall and Jalin Marshall) for performance-enhancing drugs and another (Austin Seferian-Jenkins) for a DUI arrest.