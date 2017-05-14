WWE Backlash 2017: Full Predictions for Each Champion at SmackDown Event

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Although two of SmackDown's championships were defended at Raw's Payback event several weeks ago, Backlash 2017 is the blue brand's first actual pay-per-view following WrestleMania 33.

Coming off the Superstar Shake-Up, several new names are in the title hunt, and there is considerable potential to give the roster a slight overhaul.

Who would have thought a few months back that Jinder Mahal would be challenging for the WWE Championship or that Tyler Breeze and Fandango could win their first titles out of virtually nowhere?

SmackDown is in an interesting flux with Charlotte Flair transitioning to a babyface role and a Canadian calling himself The Face of America while he holds the United States Championship.

While the SmackDown Women's Championship is not on the line at Backlash, there are plenty of major implications this event holds for the future of all the titles and the SmackDown roster in general.

With Backlash rapidly approaching, let's take some time to assess where our champions are and who may be walking out with the titles on Sunday, May 21.