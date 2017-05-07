4-Star Safety Caden Sterns Flips Commitment from LSU to Texas

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Prospect Caden Sterns is staying in Texas.

Sterns, who is a 4-star recruit in the class of 2018, per Scout, flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. He announced the news on his Twitter page:

According to Scout, the 6'1" and 173-pound Sterns is the No. 52 overall player, No. 5 safety and No. 2 safety from the state of Texas.

Taylor Estes of Scout's Horns Digest noted Sterns visited Texas over the weekend before he made his decision.

Hudl shared a look at some of his game-changing highlights that surely caught the eye of the Longhorns:

Greg Powers of Scout pointed out Sterns could play offense or defense at the next level, which will help him on jump balls and fades as a safety. Sterns' aggressiveness from the defensive backfield stands out, and he should be able to play run support or "make receivers fear catching the ball in his area of coverage," per Powers.

The hard-hitting safety joins Scout's No. 15 class in the country for the 2018 recruiting cycle as new head coach Tom Herman looks to rebuild Texas into the powerhouse it once was following three straight losing seasons.