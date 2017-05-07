John Wall Confident Wizards Can Win Series, Isaiah Thomas Talks Refs Postgame

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have stormed back in their second-round playoff series with consecutive wins against the Boston Celtics, which obviously led to different attitudes after the game.

Wizards star John Wall felt good about his team's fortunes going forward with the 2-2 tie.

"We feel like we're in control," the point guard said after the game, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated. "We have the momentum, coming home and winning our two games. We feel like we can win there."

Continuing the momentum in Boston could be a challenge despite the recent victories. Washington wasn't able to win in Boston in its first two tries this series and had a losing record on the road during the regular season.

Still, the Wizards should have more confidence after winning two games by a combined 46 points. Boston's struggles led to some complaints to the officials from star guard Isaiah Thomas.

"The refs were allowing them to hold and grab and do all those things," the guard explained, per Golliver. "I think especially in that third quarter I might have hit the ground five or six straight times. And I'm not the one who likes hitting the ground so I think it gotta be called differently. ... I can't allowed to be held and grabbed and pinned down every screen and only shoot one free throw."

While he admitted the calls weren't the reason for the loss, he believes the lack of even calls was an issue.

"If they're going to allow them to be aggressive on me and physical on me, they should allow me to do the same thing back," Thomas said, per NBA TV. "I felt like today, I wanted to be physical on the defensive end and then I was called for some cheap ones."

Thomas not only had four fouls in Sunday's 121-102 loss, he struggled offensively with only two of his 19 points coming after halftime. His six turnovers matched his postseason high.

The Celtics still have the advantage in the series with Games 5 and 7 being at home, but the team will need to turn things around before Wednesday's battle.