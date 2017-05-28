Mike Trout Suffers Thumb Sprain vs. Marlins, X-Rays Negative

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels superstar center fielder Mike Trout was removed from Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins and diagnosed with a left thumb sprain, per the team.

The Angels noted that X-rays were negative.

Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel noted Trout was injured when he slid headfirst into second base on a steal in the top of the fifth inning.

He was 0-for-2 with a walk before he exited in the sixth.

Trout, 25, is one of the most well-rounded and productive hitters in all of baseball and also plays a demanding defensive position. He's won two of the last three MVP Awards in the American League, including last season, when he hit .315 with 29 home runs, 100 RBI, 123 runs and 30 steals.

He's again been superb this season, hitting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBI, 36 runs and 10 steals, and is certainly among the frontrunners to earn another MVP. While he missed some time earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, he's otherwise been healthy and dangerous in the middle of the Angels lineup.

Los Angeles is built around the five-team All-Star, and without him available, players like Albert Pujols, Andrelton Simmons, Kole Calhoun and Yunel Escobar will have to pick up the slack if the team is to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Until Trout returns, Cameron Maybin is likely to take his place in center. On Sunday, Maybin moved from left field to center, and Ben Revere entered the game as the left fielder following Trout's exit.