Matt Harvey Suspended 3 Days Without Pay for Violation of Mets Rules

David Goldman/Associated Press

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson announced Sunday a three-day suspension of pitcher Matt Harvey for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

"We'll keep it in-house, the way it's supposed to be," manager Terry Collins said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Harvey, 28, was scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Adam Wilk will get the spot start in his place.

DiComo reported Collins held a team meeting to address the situation.

The team did not address the reasoning for Harvey's suspension, which began Saturday. Marc Carig of Newsday reported the ban was not related to the sex toy prank in the Mets clubhouse. On Friday, the Mets tweeted out (note: picture NSFW) a picture of T.J. Rivera that featured a large dildo in Kevin Plawecki’s locker. The catcher told reporters Saturday the sex toy was placed in his locker as a joke.

Harvey will be eligible to return for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. It's unclear if Harvey will pitch that game or of the Mets will skip his turn in the rotation.

Harvey is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in six starts this season. A 2013 All-Star, he's in the midst of recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder.

The Mets, who have struggled to a 14-15 start out of the gate, are also without starter Noah Syndergaard. The 2016 All-Star is dealing with a torn lat in his pitching arm.