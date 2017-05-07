Cubs' Brett Anderson Exits vs. Yankees with Back Injury, Says He's Embarrassed

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher Brett Anderson said he was "embarrassed" on Twitter after allowing five runs in 0.1 innings of work in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the New York Yankees:

Anderson, 29, exited after allowing six hits to his first seven batters. He was booed loudly by the Chicago crowd and was flanked by a trainer, who diagnosed him with "lower back tightness," per Carrie Muskat of the team's official website.

This was the second time in as many starts and third time in his last four that Anderson has been shelled.

