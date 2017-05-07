WWE's Titus O'Neil Reportedly Facing Lawsuit for Allegedly Beating Up Cameraman

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

A WWE cameraman has filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against Titus O'Neil after the Superstar allegedly attacked him when a Swerved prank went awry.

According to a TMZ Sports report, O'Neil allegedly hurt the man's hand, fingers and wrist after knocking the camera out of his hand when he was struck with a cattle prod during the segment. The lawsuit says the cameraman was also sent home "in fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus."

Court documents say the incident took place May 18, 2015. No criminal charges were filed in the case, nor is it clear if police were ever involved.

Swerved is a hidden camera show that features pranks played on WWE Superstars and staff, similar to Punk'd. A segment that aired last year showed Paige going around the locker room and shocking employees with a cattle prod.

The O'Neil incident was not shown as part of the episode.