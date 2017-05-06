Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Winner, Final Race Times and Purse Payout

Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Winner, Final Race Times and Purse PayoutMay 6, 2017
A dream come true.
The 9-2 favorite heading into the 2017 Kentucky Derby Saturday, Always Dreaming, blew away the field during the final lengths of the race for the win.
For all the hype surrounding the 143rd edition of the Derby, it wasn't as a close as most people thought it was going to be. Irish War Cry was keeping pace with Always Dreaming for the majority of the race but eventually fell by the wayside as Always Dreaming took over and left the rest of the field stuck in the mud.
Lookin At Lee (33-1) finished in second and Battle of Midway (40-1) finished in third.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Win: Always Dreaming Place: Lookin At Lee Show: Battle of Midway Full #KYDerby results: https://t.co/8yonbRgV3R https://t.co/XUsasZhGbn5/6/2017, 11:06:56 PM
The Kentucky Derby's official Twitter account shared an image of Always Dreaming securing the victory:
Kentucky Derby @KentuckyDerby
Always Dreaming wins the #KyDerby! https://t.co/QJbuHgdy955/6/2017, 10:58:56 PM
It was a nice payday for those who finished in the top three, as seen below:
|2017 Kentucky Derby Payout (Based on $2 Bet)
|Pos.
|Post
|Horse
|Win
|Place
|Show
|1
|5
|Always Dreaming
|$11.40
|$7.20
|$5.80
|2
|1
|Lookin At Lee
|$26.60
|$15.20
|3
|11
|Battle of Midway
|$20.80
|Source: Lee K. Howard of CBS
|2017 Kentucky Derby Results
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Lengths
|1
|Always Dreaming
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|-
|2
|Lookin At Lee
|Corey Lanerie
|Steven M. Asmussen
|2 3/4
|3
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7 3/4
|4
|Classic Empire
|Julien R. Leparoux
|Mark E. Casse
|8 3/4
|5
|Practical Joke
|Joel Rosario
|Chad C. Brown
|9 1/2
|6
|Tapwrit
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Todd A. Pletcher
|10 1/4
|7
|Gunnevera
|Javier Castellano
|Antonio Sano
|13 1/4
|8
|McCraken
|Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
|Ian R. Wilkes
|13 1/4
|9
|Gormley
|Victor Espinoza
|John A. Shirreffs
|14 1/4
|10
|Irish War Cry
|Rajiv Maragh
|H. Graham Motion
|16 1/2
|11
|Hence
|Florent Geroux
|Steven M. Asmussen
|18 1/2
|12
|Untrapped
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Steven M. Asmussen
|19 1/4
|13
|Girvin
|Mike E. Smith
|Joe Sharp
|19 1/4
|14
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd A. Pletcher
|20 3/4
|15
|J Boys Echo
|Robby Albarado
|Dale L. Romans
|22 3/4
|16
|Sonneteer
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|26
|17
|Fast And Accurate
|Channing Hill
|Michael J. Maker
|28 1/2
|18
|Irap
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O'Neill
|40 1/2
|19
|State of Honor
|Jose Lezcano
|Mark E. Casse
|45 1/2
|20
|Thunder Snow
|Christophe Soumillon
|Saeed bin Suroor
|DNF
|Source: NBCSports.com
And here's a look at the purse payouts for today's top finishers:
|Kentucky Derby Projected Purse
|Total Guaranteed Purse
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|4th Place
|5th Place
|$2 million
|$1,240,000
|$400,000
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$60,000
|KentuckyDerby.com
It was a big win for the odds-on favorite and for jockey John Velazquez too, who secured his second career Kentucky Derby along with trainer Todd Pletcher.
It was essentially a two-horse race heading into the final turn around the track, but Irish War Cry just couldn't keep up with Always Dreaming, who galloped his way to an easy victory.
NBC Sports provided footage of the "most exciting two minutes in sports":
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Watch 'Always Dreaming' win the 143rd running of the @KentuckyDerby! #KentuckyDerby #DerbyDay https://t.co/GA3YppZLRY5/6/2017, 11:00:59 PM
While Saturday is a happy day for Always Dreaming and his team, the same can't be said for the rest of the field. In particular, Thunder Snow, who looked very uncomfortable coming out of the gates and wasn't able to finish the race.
Fortunately, Thunder Snow seemed to be in good shape with no injuries after the race, as documented by Daily Racing Form's Nicole Russo.
Nicole Russo @DRFRusso
Dark, but here's Thunder Snow headed home sound. Spent race in paddock. #KyDerby https://t.co/8e4y9jGFuQ5/6/2017, 11:01:12 PM
With the win, Always Dreaming became the sixth straight horse to win with a perfect record as a three-year-old, according to ESPN Stats & Info. With the Kentucky Derby out of the way, Always Dreaming could have his eyes set on a finish in the Preakness Stakes. And with his dominant performance in the Derby, who would bet against him?
Odds courtesy of KentuckyDerby.com.