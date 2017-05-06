Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Winner, Final Race Times and Purse Payout

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A dream come true.

The 9-2 favorite heading into the 2017 Kentucky Derby Saturday, Always Dreaming, blew away the field during the final lengths of the race for the win.

For all the hype surrounding the 143rd edition of the Derby, it wasn't as a close as most people thought it was going to be. Irish War Cry was keeping pace with Always Dreaming for the majority of the race but eventually fell by the wayside as Always Dreaming took over and left the rest of the field stuck in the mud.

Lookin At Lee (33-1) finished in second and Battle of Midway (40-1) finished in third.

The Kentucky Derby's official Twitter account shared an image of Always Dreaming securing the victory:

It was a nice payday for those who finished in the top three, as seen below:

2017 Kentucky Derby Payout (Based on $2 Bet) Pos. Post Horse Win Place Show 1 5 Always Dreaming $11.40 $7.20 $5.80 2 1 Lookin At Lee $26.60 $15.20 3 11 Battle of Midway $20.80 Source: Lee K. Howard of CBS







2017 Kentucky Derby Results Position Horse Jockey Trainer Lengths 1 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher - 2 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steven M. Asmussen 2 3/4 3 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 7 3/4 4 Classic Empire Julien R. Leparoux Mark E. Casse 8 3/4 5 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown 9 1/2 6 Tapwrit Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher 10 1/4 7 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 13 1/4 8 McCraken Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Ian R. Wilkes 13 1/4 9 Gormley Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs 14 1/4 10 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 16 1/2 11 Hence Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen 18 1/2 12 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven M. Asmussen 19 1/4 13 Girvin Mike E. Smith Joe Sharp 19 1/4 14 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd A. Pletcher 20 3/4 15 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale L. Romans 22 3/4 16 Sonneteer J. Keith Desormeaux Kent J. Desormeaux 26 17 Fast And Accurate Channing Hill Michael J. Maker 28 1/2 18 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill 40 1/2 19 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark E. Casse 45 1/2 20 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor DNF Source: NBCSports.com

And here's a look at the purse payouts for today's top finishers:

Kentucky Derby Projected Purse Total Guaranteed Purse 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place 5th Place $2 million $1,240,000 $400,000 $200,000 $100,000 $60,000 KentuckyDerby.com

It was a big win for the odds-on favorite and for jockey John Velazquez too, who secured his second career Kentucky Derby along with trainer Todd Pletcher.

It was essentially a two-horse race heading into the final turn around the track, but Irish War Cry just couldn't keep up with Always Dreaming, who galloped his way to an easy victory.

NBC Sports provided footage of the "most exciting two minutes in sports":

While Saturday is a happy day for Always Dreaming and his team, the same can't be said for the rest of the field. In particular, Thunder Snow, who looked very uncomfortable coming out of the gates and wasn't able to finish the race.

Fortunately, Thunder Snow seemed to be in good shape with no injuries after the race, as documented by Daily Racing Form's Nicole Russo.

With the win, Always Dreaming became the sixth straight horse to win with a perfect record as a three-year-old, according to ESPN Stats & Info. With the Kentucky Derby out of the way, Always Dreaming could have his eyes set on a finish in the Preakness Stakes. And with his dominant performance in the Derby, who would bet against him?

Odds courtesy of KentuckyDerby.com.