Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Winner, Final Race Times and Purse Payout

    A dream come true.

    The 9-2 favorite heading into the 2017 Kentucky Derby Saturday, Always Dreaming, blew away the field during the final lengths of the race for the win.

    For all the hype surrounding the 143rd edition of the Derby, it wasn't as a close as most people thought it was going to be. Irish War Cry was keeping pace with Always Dreaming for the majority of the race but eventually fell by the wayside as Always Dreaming took over and left the rest of the field stuck in the mud.

    Lookin At Lee (33-1) finished in second and Battle of Midway (40-1) finished in third.

    The Kentucky Derby's official Twitter account shared an image of Always Dreaming securing the victory:

    It was a nice payday for those who finished in the top three, as seen below:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Payout (Based on $2 Bet)
    Pos.PostHorseWinPlaceShow
    15Always Dreaming$11.40$7.20$5.80
    21Lookin At Lee$26.60$15.20
    311Battle of Midway$20.80
    2017 Kentucky Derby Results
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerLengths
    1Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher-
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteven M. Asmussen2 3/4
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer7 3/4
    4Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse8 3/4
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown9 1/2
    6TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher10 1/4
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano13 1/4
    8McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes13 1/4
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs14 1/4
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion16 1/2
    11Hence Florent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen18 1/2
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen19 1/4
    13GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp19 1/4
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher20 3/4
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans22 3/4
    16SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux26
    17Fast And Accurate Channing HillMichael J. Maker28 1/2
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill40 1/2
    19State of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse45 1/2
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    And here's a look at the purse payouts for today's top finishers:

    Kentucky Derby Projected Purse
    Total Guaranteed Purse1st Place2nd Place3rd Place4th Place5th Place
    $2 million$1,240,000$400,000$200,000$100,000$60,000
    It was a big win for the odds-on favorite and for jockey John Velazquez too, who secured his second career Kentucky Derby along with trainer Todd Pletcher.

    It was essentially a two-horse race heading into the final turn around the track, but Irish War Cry just couldn't keep up with Always Dreaming, who galloped his way to an easy victory.

    NBC Sports provided footage of the "most exciting two minutes in sports":

    While Saturday is a happy day for Always Dreaming and his team, the same can't be said for the rest of the field. In particular, Thunder Snow, who looked very uncomfortable coming out of the gates and wasn't able to finish the race.

    Fortunately, Thunder Snow seemed to be in good shape with no injuries after the race, as documented by Daily Racing Form's Nicole Russo.

    With the win, Always Dreaming became the sixth straight horse to win with a perfect record as a three-year-old, according to ESPN Stats & Info. With the Kentucky Derby out of the way, Always Dreaming could have his eyes set on a finish in the Preakness Stakes. And with his dominant performance in the Derby, who would bet against him?

       

