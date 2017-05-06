    Kyle Lowry Says He's 'Probably Doubtful' to Play Game 4 vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry told reporters Saturday he considers himself doubtful for Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at the Air Canada Centre because of a sprained ankle.    

    "I'm probably doubtful, honestly," Lowry said, according to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst. "I don't think I'll be able to play. ... It's not looking great, but I'm not giving up on it.

    Lowry was a game-time decision before Game 3 on Friday, and he was officially ruled active prior to tipoff. 

    However, Lowry never saw the floor in the Raptors' 115-94 Eastern Conference Semifinals loss because the ankle continued to bother him following pregame workouts. 

    "It was close [Friday], but I think I made it worse by trying to work out a few times. I aggravated it a little bit more trying to out there and trying to do things, turn and jump and run. So it's more sore today."

    Cory Joseph started in Lowry's place, and he finished with four points and six assists on 2-of-12 shooting from the field. 

    Delon Wright also saw a bump in playing time off the bench, but he scored two points and had a plus-minus of minus-10 in 12 minutes. 

    Trailing the series 3-0, the Raptors will attempt to stave off elimination Sunday when Game 4 tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. 