Brandon Marshall Says He'll Play for 2 More Seasons

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall revealed Saturday that he plans to play two more seasons in the NFL.

According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Marshall made his decision public at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium: "Two more years, get my Super Bowl, have a little bit more fun, and then I'm going to go change the world in the mental health space."

