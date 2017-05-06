    Brandon Marshall Says He'll Play for 2 More Seasons

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Jets looks on during pregame warm ups prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall revealed Saturday that he plans to play two more seasons in the NFL.

    According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Marshall made his decision public at the NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium: "Two more years, get my Super Bowl, have a little bit more fun, and then I'm going to go change the world in the mental health space."

         

