Ben Bishop, Stars Agree to 6-Year, $29.5 Million Contract Extension

After acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings, the Dallas Stars signed goaltender Ben Bishop to a six-year, $29.5 million contract Friday, the team announced.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun was the first to report the deal and added a yearly financial breakdown of the pact:

On Tuesday, Dallas sent a 2017 fourth-round draft pick to L.A. in exchange for the exclusive negotiating rights with Bishop.

Stars general manager Jim Nill commented on his decision to deal for Bishop and his aggressiveness in signing him, per the team's official website:

"As I stated previously, Ben is an elite goaltender in this league and we're thrilled to be adding him to our mix. Ben's commitment to what we are building in Dallas, and his passion for wanting to be a part of it, was evident during the negotiating process. We are excited to have him under contract for the next six seasons."

The 6'7" Bishop is the tallest goalie in NHL history, and he has developed into a top-flight player at his position over the past several seasons.

Bishop spent parts of the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who dealt him to the Kings prior to the trade deadline.

The move came as a surprise since the Kings had Jonathan Quick on the roster, and Bishop ended up making just six starts down the stretch for an L.A. team that missed the playoffs.

While Bishop's production was down last season, he performed at an elite level in each of the previous three campaigns.

The Denver native won at least 35 games in each of the 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. He also had a goals-against average of 2.32 or better and a save percentage of .916 or better in all three of those years.

Bishop averaged five shutouts per season during that stretch and was especially dominant in 2015-16, when he posted a 2.06 GAA and .926 save percentage, both of which were career bests.

The former All-Star found postseason success by leading the Bolts to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bishop was twice a Vezina Trophy finalist during his stint with the Lightning but was the constant subject of trade rumors because of the presence of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Few goalies can match Bishop's overall body of work, which made him a top target for many goalie-needy teams.

Bishop should still have plenty left in the tank at 30 years of age, and his Stanley Cup experience may be just what the Stars were missing.

Although Dallas didn't make the playoffs in 2016-17, much of that had to do with the subpar goaltending of Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi.

The Stars have plenty of firepower up front with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn leading the way, and adding a steady presence between the pipes should go a long way toward getting them back in contention.