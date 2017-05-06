Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Triple Crown Odds and Predictions for Field

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

It still seems odd to say—Saturday at Churchill Downs, 20 colts will look to become the next American Pharoah.

Up until two years ago, the above sentence swapped out the impressive Bob Baffert-trained colt for Affirmed, the only Triple Crown winner dating back to 1978.

But American Pharoah pulled off the feat in 2015 after a tease at the accomplishment put on the year prior by California Chrome. Now the sporting world seeks another colt capable of pulling off one of the most difficult accomplishments ever, perhaps more so now that they've had a recent taste compared to the complacency of the lengthy drought.

Can this year's field supply the globe another sought-after winner? Hard to say, but Saturday's event features some interesting favorites ready to make a run at history.

2017 Kentucky Derby Details

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post Time: Saturday, May 6, at 6:34 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Prize Money: $2 million purse, with $1.24 million going to the winner, according to Sporting News.



Kentucky Derby Entries

Post Position Horse Jockey Trainer Odds Predicted Finish 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 33-1 16 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor 18-1 13 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker 66-1 17 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen 50-1 12 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 9-2 2 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 33-1 11 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 16-1 10 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen 16-1 14 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 18-1 15 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 12-1 5 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 20-1 19 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux 40-1 20 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans 28-1 9 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 19-4 1 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 6-1 6 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 28-1 7 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 6-1 4 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 18-1 3 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 25-1 8 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 33-1 18 OddsShark.com

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Based on the odds above, readers can see two favorites have pulled away from the field.

It's not hard to see why.

Classic Empire, trained by Mark Casse, looks like the most dominant colt in the proceedings. No other tandem boasts a resume capable of matching Classic Empire's Grade 1 triumphs. The proverbial icing on the cake was bouncing back from injury to take the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

The other big shot on Saturday is Todd Pletcher's Always Dreaming. Analysis could end there given the name of the trainer, but it's important to point out the colt took down the Grade 1 Florida Derby—usually a good indicator of success at Churchill Downs—and runs out of the fifth post, which has produced 13 winners.

As one could come to expect based on the above, Classic Empire and Always Dreaming headline the pre-Derby Triple Crown odds.

Here is a look at the full list ahead of the Kentucky Derby, according to Chris White of the Courier-Journal:

Horse Odds Lookin At Lee 60-1 Thunder Snow 100-1 Fast and Accurate 400-1 Untrapped 200-1 Always Dreaming 16-1 State of Honor 250-1 Girvin 60-1 Hence 60-1 Irap 100-1 Gunnevera 40-1 Battle of Midway 100-1 Sonneteer 200-1 J Boys Echo 60-1 Classic Empire 12-1 McCraken 20-1 Tapwrit 80-1 Irish War Cry 20-1 Gormley 60-1 Practical Joke 80-1 Patch 150-1 Courier-Journal.com.

Favorites aside, there are other interesting options to keep an eye on ahead of the sprint.

Gormley is a good example. The colt has a decent payout in Saturday's event and a notable one for the Triple Crown outlook—and ignoring it would be unwise. After all, three-time Kentucky Derby winner Victor Espinoza will sit up top. Remember, he's the guy who directed both California Chrome and American Pharoah, and he sounds rather confident going into Saturday.

"If I can get him in a good position, he can do what I know he can do," Espinoza said, according to Steve Andersen of Daily Racing Form (via ESPN.com). "I want to put him in the right direction. I like the way he's going. He's a happy horse."

Speaking of top jockeys, don't ignore Javier Castellano, arguably the best in the sport right now. His colt, Gunnevera, has surprisingly strong odds Saturday out of the 10th post, which has produced as many winners, and his Triple Crown odds aren't too shabby either.

Perhaps most notable is the fact Castellano made a point to hand pick Gunnevera this year.

"He told me that he wanted to ride this horse," Gunnevera's trainer Antonio Sano said, according to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds (via Ohio.com). "He called me and said that. That meant very much."

Triple Crown talk will pick up in a big way starting Saturday afternoon as soon as the event spits out a winner. It always seems a little premature, especially in a day and age where owners and trainers hold out horses until the second or third leg of the Triple Crown in an effort to win those events specifically.

The Triple Crown, as a result, is harder to accomplish than ever. But oddsmakers out of Las Vegas clearly haven't shied away from some of the top names this year, nor do some other notable payout lines look impossible.

Generally speaking, favorites have ruled the day over the past few years, hence the projections in the table above. But given the parity and spread of trainer, jockey and sheer colt talent throughout the table, it's clear Saturday will be entertaining no matter who takes the win, setting off a frenzy in the process.

Stats and information via KentuckyDerby.com unless otherwise specified. Odds courtesy of OddsShark.