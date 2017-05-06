WWE Backlash 2017: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at SmackDown Event

WWE Backlash 2017: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at SmackDown EventMay 6, 2017
WWE Backlash will be the first SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view since the Superstar Shakeup, which feels like a strange thing to say. WWE Payback, April's Raw exclusive PPV, featured current SmackDown superstars Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, because the two of them were wrapping up their WrestleMania feuds.
So Backlash really feels like the second SmackDown PPV. It has a hard act to follow on May 21; Payback, despite its minor PPV status, was a fun, wild show. Backlash will try to match that energy, but with a post-shakeup, diminished SmackDown roster.
At the moment, because of that diminished roster, none of SmackDown's titles is likely to change hands.
Barring a major injury or a last-minute switch, it's difficult to see how it could happen in a meaningful, logical manner. Here's every title on the blue brand, along with its likelihood of switching.
SmackDown Tag Team Championships
The reigning tag team champions, The Usos, will be fighting the formidable duo of Fandango and Tyler Breeze at Backlash.
Breezango doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell.
Remember, John Cena and Nikki Bella beat this duo a little over a month ago. That segment ended with Bella performing her finisher on Breeze and then forcing him to tap out.
It's unbelievable that Breeze agreed to that decision, even as a comedy sketch. Do you remember when Sable powerbombed Marc Mero? This is the same principle.
And on SmackDown, Breezango didn't even have a match; they were relegated to a pre-taped "Fashion Files" segment.
Their match at Backlash should be competitive. But a genuine, title-changing win? That would be an unexpected, silly swerve for the sake of it.
WWE Championship
Randy Orton will be facing Jinder Mahal for the WWE championship.
There may yet come a day when Jinder Mahal is a formidable, believable main eventer. But it will not be at Backlash.
It's too much, too soon. Up until two weeks ago, Mahal was on the bottom rung of the roster and he lost singles matches to wide range of wrestlers, including Mojo Rawley, Darren Young, The Big Show, Big Cass, Neville, Curtis Axel, and R-Truth. He needs more time and more matches to gain high-profile experience.
He's made great progress so far. But he would have been better served going after a midcard title rather than rocketing straight to the top. Fans don't usually like aggressive, overbooked pushes. Just ask Roman Reigns.
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Naomi could lose the title at Backlash. But the current face/heel affiliations on SmackDown make that unlikely.
As of this past Tuesday, the babyfaces are Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The heels are Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya. The only two serious contenders for Naomi's title are both faces. And since WWE is promoting this "Welcoming Committee" heel stable, a face vs. face title match is highly unlikely.
There may not even be a women's title match at Backlash. The women will probably compete in a six-woman tag match instead.
WWE United States Championship
This is the match where a title change is most likely. But even so, it doesn't have great odds.
Owens has held the United States title for mere days, and if the company wants to build him as the blue brand's top heel, he needs to hold it for far longer. Tossing it from wrestler to wrestler trivializes the belt and gives it lesser narrative weight.
But then again, he's fighting AJ Styles, who is the single best wrestler in WWE. And it's never a good idea to bet against a man like Styles.
Owens will probably go over, but AJ will put up a convincing near-win struggle. Expect this showdown to be the match of the evening.