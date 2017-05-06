WWE Backlash 2017: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at SmackDown Event

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Backlash will be the first SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view since the Superstar Shakeup, which feels like a strange thing to say. WWE Payback, April's Raw exclusive PPV, featured current SmackDown superstars Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, because the two of them were wrapping up their WrestleMania feuds.

So Backlash really feels like the second SmackDown PPV. It has a hard act to follow on May 21; Payback, despite its minor PPV status, was a fun, wild show. Backlash will try to match that energy, but with a post-shakeup, diminished SmackDown roster.

At the moment, because of that diminished roster, none of SmackDown's titles is likely to change hands.

Barring a major injury or a last-minute switch, it's difficult to see how it could happen in a meaningful, logical manner. Here's every title on the blue brand, along with its likelihood of switching.