Colt Lyerla Found in Apparent Overdose, Hospitalized After Escaping Jail

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Former University of Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla is back in custody after escaping from the Washington County Community Correction Center on Thursday. Authorities found him Friday after an individual called police about a person going through an apparent drug overdose.

Tony Hernandez of the Oregonian reported Lyerla was originally arrested on charges of forgery, drug possession and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Hillsboro Police spokesman Lt. Henry Reimann confirmed he was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old Hillsboro, Oregon, native escaped from the minimum-security center through a first-floor window. Community Corrections Department director Steve Berger told Hernandez the former member of the Ducks football team won't be eligible for that type of facility again after the escape.

Per Hernandez, he'll now face a felony count of second-degree escape in addition to the existing charges, which include the use of counterfeit currency and heroin possession, according to the report. He was also convicted of cocaine possession in 2013.

The potential sentence for the latest charge wasn't included in the report.

Lyerla wasn't selected in the 2014 NFL draft after leaving Oregon following his junior season. He spent time with the Green Bay Packers but never appeared in a regular-season game.

He switched to indoor football to play for the Arizona Rattlers and Portland Steel as a wide receiver last year. He isn't currently under contract with a team.