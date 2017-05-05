Abel Tasman Takes 1st in 2017 Kentucky Oaks, Gives Bob Baffert 3rd Career Win

Abel Tasman Takes 1st in 2017 Kentucky Oaks, Gives Bob Baffert 3rd Career WinMay 5, 2017
Abel Tasman was victorious at the 2017 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Friday as the world's most prized three-year-old fillies battled for supremacy.
The horse galloped toward the $564,200 winner's prize in a blistering run in the $1 million race, per KentuckyDerby.com.
Jockey Mike Smith tactically rode the perfect race to give racehorse trainer Bob Baffert his third-career oaks victory.
The Kentucky Derby's official Twitter account provided the winning moment:
Kentucky Derby @KentuckyDerby
Abel Tasman wins the @Longines Kentucky Oaks!! https://t.co/hBkijSqVjq5/5/2017, 10:16:18 PM
Here is the finishing order:
|Kentucky Oaks 2017: Order of Finish
|Position
|Horse
|1
|Abel Tasman (9-1)
|2
|Daddys Lil Darling (12-1)
|3
|Lockdown (36-1)
|4
|Vexatious
|5
|Salty
|6
|Sailor’s Valentine
|7
|Tequilita
|8
|Miss Sky Warrior
|9
|Ever So Clever
|10
|Mopotism
|11
|Paradise Woods
|12
|Jordan’s Henny
|13
|Wicked Lick
|14
|Farrell
|Source: KentuckyDerby.com
Here are the confirmed purses:
|Kentucky Oaks 2017: Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$564,200
|2
|$182,000
|3
|$91,000
|4
|$45,500
|5
|$27,300
|6 and below
|$10,000
|Source: KentuckyDerby.com
At The Races provided footage of the race:
At The Races @AtTheRaces
Abel Tasman wins the Kentucky Oaks! #KyOaks https://t.co/h6TIRZ4PQX5/5/2017, 10:17:34 PM
A muddy and sodden track did not stop the excitement of the Kentucky Oaks catching fire as Smith and Abel Tasman sprinted past the field late in the race.
Paradise Woods got off to the quickest start, hotly pursued by Miss Sky Warrior, with Farrell in third.
However, the front-runners had gone too quickly, and they were hunted down as the winning post was in sight.
Paradise Woods and Miss Sky Warrior remained neck-and-neck, only to see Abel Tasman and Daddys Lil Darling make up the ground.
Abel Tasman's timing was close to perfection, and she came from behind to claim the winner's purse in style.