Abel Tasman Takes 1st in 2017 Kentucky Oaks, Gives Bob Baffert 3rd Career Win

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Abel Tasman was victorious at the 2017 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Friday as the world's most prized three-year-old fillies battled for supremacy.

The horse galloped toward the $564,200 winner's prize in a blistering run in the $1 million race, per KentuckyDerby.com.

Jockey Mike Smith tactically rode the perfect race to give racehorse trainer Bob Baffert his third-career oaks victory.

The Kentucky Derby's official Twitter account provided the winning moment:

Here is the finishing order:

Kentucky Oaks 2017: Order of Finish Position Horse 1 Abel Tasman (9-1) 2 Daddys Lil Darling (12-1) 3 Lockdown (36-1) 4 Vexatious 5 Salty 6 Sailor’s Valentine 7 Tequilita 8 Miss Sky Warrior 9 Ever So Clever 10 Mopotism 11 Paradise Woods 12 Jordan’s Henny 13 Wicked Lick 14 Farrell Source: KentuckyDerby.com

Here are the confirmed purses:

Kentucky Oaks 2017: Prize Money Position Prize Money 1 $564,200 2 $182,000 3 $91,000 4 $45,500 5 $27,300 6 and below $10,000 Source: KentuckyDerby.com

At The Races provided footage of the race:

A muddy and sodden track did not stop the excitement of the Kentucky Oaks catching fire as Smith and Abel Tasman sprinted past the field late in the race.

Paradise Woods got off to the quickest start, hotly pursued by Miss Sky Warrior, with Farrell in third.

However, the front-runners had gone too quickly, and they were hunted down as the winning post was in sight.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Paradise Woods and Miss Sky Warrior remained neck-and-neck, only to see Abel Tasman and Daddys Lil Darling make up the ground.

Abel Tasman's timing was close to perfection, and she came from behind to claim the winner's purse in style.