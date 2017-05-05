    Abel Tasman Takes 1st in 2017 Kentucky Oaks, Gives Bob Baffert 3rd Career Win

    Mike Smith celebrates with trainer Bob Baffert after riding Abel Tasman to victory in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs Friday, May 5, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Abel Tasman was victorious at the 2017 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Friday as the world's most prized three-year-old fillies battled for supremacy.     

    The horse galloped toward the $564,200 winner's prize in a blistering run in the $1 million race, per KentuckyDerby.com.

    Jockey Mike Smith tactically rode the perfect race to give racehorse trainer Bob Baffert his third-career oaks victory.

    The Kentucky Derby's official Twitter account provided the winning moment:

    Here is the finishing order:

    Kentucky Oaks 2017: Order of Finish
    PositionHorse
    1Abel Tasman (9-1)
    2Daddys Lil Darling (12-1)
    3Lockdown (36-1)
    4Vexatious
    5Salty
    6Sailor’s Valentine
    7Tequilita
    8Miss Sky Warrior
    9Ever So Clever
    10Mopotism
    11Paradise Woods
    12Jordan’s Henny
    13Wicked Lick
    14Farrell
    Source: KentuckyDerby.com

    Here are the confirmed purses:

    Kentucky Oaks 2017: Prize Money
    PositionPrize Money
    1$564,200
    2$182,000
    3$91,000
    4$45,500
    5 $27,300
    6 and below$10,000
    Source: KentuckyDerby.com

    At The Races provided footage of the race:

    A muddy and sodden track did not stop the excitement of the Kentucky Oaks catching fire as Smith and Abel Tasman sprinted past the field late in the race.

    Paradise Woods got off to the quickest start, hotly pursued by Miss Sky Warrior, with Farrell in third.

    However, the front-runners had gone too quickly, and they were hunted down as the winning post was in sight.

    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Paradise Woods and Miss Sky Warrior remained neck-and-neck, only to see Abel Tasman and Daddys Lil Darling make up the ground.

    Abel Tasman's timing was close to perfection, and she came from behind to claim the winner's purse in style.