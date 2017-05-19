Myles Garrett, Browns Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and defensive lineman Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, came to terms Friday on a four-year rookie contract, the team announced.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the contract is worth $30.4 million with a $20.25 million signing bonus.

The Browns shared a video of Garrett signing his rookie deal:

Although getting contracts done with high draft picks isn't usually the drama-filled adventure it was under the previous collective bargaining agreement, the Browns can still rest a little easier now that their new defensive building block is officially a member of the roster.

Here's a look at the message he posted last month after coming off the board first:

Garrett beat out North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, an Ohio native, to become the new face of the franchise for Cleveland. The Chicago Bears traded up to the second pick to take Trubisky, which ended any hope of the Browns landing both marquee prospects.

The Texas A&M product registered 141 total tackles, 47 tackles for a loss, 31 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception in 34 collegiate games. His final season with the Aggies was his least productive, with 33 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

He said during his introductory press conference the decision to fight through a lingering ankle injury played a major role in his production drop, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.

"One of the worst foot injuries I have had," Garrett said. "And I fractured a growth plate when I was in high school in a weightlifting accident. That didn't hang on for so long. It was a thing, it healed up and it went right back to working, but that ankle sprain hung on for a while."

The 21-year-old Texas native was the first of two defensive picks inside the top 25 by the Browns. The front office also added Michigan playmaker Jabrill Peppers, who will likely see playing time all over the field thanks to his tremendous versatility.

Cleveland did get a quarterback, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, in the second round. He'll likely take over the starting role sometime around midseason, if not earlier, so the team can see his progress before heading into next year's draft, which is projected to feature a better group of QBs.

All told, quarterback and edge-rusher are the two most important positions in the NFL right now. The Browns decided to fill the latter void first as they go through an extended rebuilding process. By this time next year, they should have their QB, whether it's Kizer or a new draftee.

Garrett joins a Cleveland defense that ranked 31st in yards allowed last season. He's likely going to attract a lot of attention from opposing offenses due to a lack of talent around him, which could suppress his statistical output as a rookie. But he should be a defensive stalwart for a long time.