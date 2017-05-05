Adam Gase Defends Jay Cutler, Says Rumors About Him Were 'Bulls--t'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stood up for Jay Cutler during a press conference Friday.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Gase said the following about the former Bears quarterback: "A lot of things that were said about him were bulls--t."

Fox Sports announced Friday that Cutler accepted an offer to be an NFL game analyst for the 2017 season.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported following a 36-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season that two of his teammates said most of the team had given up on him.

Last year, current Green Bay Packers and former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett expressed a negative outlook on Cutler's status as a leader in an ESPN E:60 profile (h/t ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson): "Some people that you want to be a leader are not the guy that's the leader. And everyone in the locker room knows that this is not the leader, but this is what you want the face of the team to look like."

Former Bears safety Antrel Rolle was also recently critical of Cutler on NFL Network's Good Morning Football (h/t NFL.com's Conor Orr): "Like I said, I just honestly feel like he would get much better results if he involved himself more in the team collectively, with all individuals. It doesn't have to be offense, defense, special teams, but just everyone as a collective unit; I think he would get more out of his game for himself."

The Bears parted ways with Cutler this offseason after he appeared in just five games in 2016 due to injury.

During his time in Chicago, Cutler went 51-51 and made two playoff starts over the course of eight seasons.