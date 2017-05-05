Lionel Messi Reportedly Turns Down Barcelona's Initial Contract Offer

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has turned down Barcelona's initial terms for a new contract, worth between €30 and €35 million.

That's according to Moises Llorens of AS, who reported negotiations remain alive and positive, with the two parties expected to come to an agreement eventually.

With his current contract set to expire in 2018, the club will be keen to tie him down soon. Messi has never played for another club professionally, and he's expected to be rewarded handsomely with his new deal.

The 29-year-old remains one of the world's best players and a key figure at the Camp Nou, and he has powered the club's title bids almost by himself at times.

Team-mates Neymar and Luis Suarez have already signed new contracts during the 2016-17 season.