Bernardo Silva Joins Manchester City on 5-Year Contract from Monaco

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Manchester City have completed the signing of Bernardo Silva from Monaco, as the midfielder penned a five-year deal with his new club.

The Citizens confirmed the move on Friday afternoon via their official website following the completion of Silva's medical.

The playmaker said of his move:

"It feels great. To be honest I'm now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great. I'm very happy to be part of Manchester City's team, and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

"If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best. Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by [Pep] Guardiola, you don't say no.

"As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing, and we expect also here that he will win titles. It's great to be working with him and to have this opportunity."

Silva heads to the Etihad Stadium on the back of the best season of his career, helping Monaco secure the Ligue 1 title with a string of mesmeric displays.

The Portugal international finished the 2016-17 campaign with 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, and he propelled the principality club to their first championship in French football's top flight since 2000.

Indeed, last season Silva was one of the most entertaining players to watch anywhere in Europe, as he relished being at the creative hub of the continent's standout attacking force.

Usually deployed on the right side, the left-footed Silva loves to pick the ball up in pockets of space in midfield. His wonderful control, nimble footwork and low centre of gravity make him a difficult player to contain for opponents.

So does his ability to make good decisions when he does find himself in advanced positions, as illustrated by his return of goals and assists. Per football journalist Tom Kundert, Silva has a work rate that matches his wonderful ability with the ball too:

As is the case with any 22-year-old player, there are moments when Silva can frustrate, and there will be questions about whether he can produce the same magic in a higher standard of division.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Encouragingly for City supporters, the Portuguese has been tremendous in the UEFA Champions League too, impressing against elite opposition in Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. He also scored in the win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Provided that Silva can shoulder the pressure of the move, his new employers will be confident they've snapped up one of world football's fastest-rising stars.