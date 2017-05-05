Pittsburgh Marathon 2017: Route, Course Map, Times and Event Details

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The countdown is on for Sunday's 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon, where runners will gather to run the 26.2-mile course.

Fulfilling personal goals, crossing it off a bucket list or just running for the spirit of competition and fun, the Pittsburgh Marathon has some of the most elite runners in the world mixed with casual runners.

2017 Pittsburgh Marathon Starting Information Corral Qualifying Times Open Time Closing Time A (Elite) Male 6:30 min/mile or under and Female 7:29 min/mile or under (Seeded) Under 8 min/mile 5 a.m. ET 6:45 a.m. ET B 8-8:59 min/mile 5 a.m. ET 6:45 a.m. ET C 9-10:29 min/mile & Relay Teams 5 a.m. ET 6:55 a.m. ET D 10:30-12 min/mile and over 5 a.m. ET None ThePittsburghMarathon.com

This year, however, the course will be changed.

The downtown start and finish lines will remain the same, but due to construction projects and a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game, The Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson bridges won't be available to runners this year.

This year's route will now go around Allegheny Commons toward PNC Park and onto General Robinson Street, through North Shore Drive to Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A full list of road closures can be found here.

If you're running at this year's Pittsburgh Marathon, it might be a good idea to get there early to get more information about the new course.

And don't forget, for those who finish under a certain time depending on their age grouping, qualification to next year's Boston Marathon will be guaranteed.

Information courtesy of ThePittsburghMarathon.com

