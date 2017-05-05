Steve Kerr Will Not Travel for Games 3, 4 vs. Jazz, Mike Brown to Remain Coach

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will not travel with the team to Utah, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kerr has been out since the middle of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers due to back pain stemming from surgery.

Assistant coach Mike Brown will remain in charge for at least Games 3 and 4 of the second-round matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Kerr already admitted the issue could keep him out the entire postseason.

"This is not going to be a case where I'm coaching one night and not coaching the next," the 51-year-old said, per Chris Haynes of ESPN. "I'm not going to do that to our team, to our staff. We're hoping that over the next week or two, or whatever it is, I can start to make a definitive realization, a reduction, or just feel it that I'm going to do this or not."

The Warriors haven't slowed down without him, finishing off the first-round sweep over Portland before winning the first game against the Jazz in Round 2.

Golden State remains the odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship, per Odds Shark, but the team certainly wants Kerr back to full health as soon as possible.