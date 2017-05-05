What Barcelona Fans Really Think of Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo

Vladimir Rys Photography/Getty Images

The most compelling tales of our age have long been centred around two opposing forces: good vs. evil, light vs. dark, magic vs. science, red vs. blue.

Another good example of an ongoing storyline is Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi.

In fairness to the duo, they've rarely had a bad word to say about the other, but that doesn't stop the wider public from succumbing to the need to discuss ad infinitum who is better, who should be deified quicker and why the rest of the world should bow down at the feet of this one or that.

Quite why so many refuse to acknowledge the greatness of both is a mystery, but at least the partisan nature of supporters of those players' teams can be accepted, if not agreed with.

But amid the furore (and fury) of Barcelona fans' refusal to accept Ronaldo as being on the same playing field as their hero, is there not room to still acquiesce to the wisdom that Los Blancos' No. 7 is as revered by others as Messi is by them?

What do the inhabitants of the Camp Nou really think of Ronaldo? We spoke to several to try to gauge that overall feeling—and the responses were surprisingly mixed.

Bridging the Divide

First in the firing line was Xoel Cardenas, a Barca fan but also one with an overall view of the sporting world as a columnist and contributor to the likes of Fox Sports, Yahoo, SB Nation and more.

As someone ingrained not just in his own views on the football world but also those of the fans who interact with him via his columns and Barca-heavy social media accounts, Xoel is able to give us a rounded insight into the prevailing train of thought.

"For most Barcelona fans, we don't like, but respect, Cristiano Ronaldo," he admitted. "A fair FCB fan would say he's one of the best players in the world. There's no denying that.

"But I think what most dislike about him is his arrogance on the pitch; he seems so selfish and throws fits too many times when he's frustrated."

One interesting point to note is while talking about one, it's near impossible to not contrast and compare with the other; Messi and Ronaldo are like two different parts of the same symbol for modern-day football. Cardenas alluded to that difference, which is perhaps skewed for both Real and Barca fans depending on how they perceive their own team's star.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

"Compare Ronaldo's attitude to Messi's, who does get frustrated but isn't as visual about it," Xoel said. "For many, this shows that Leo is more humble than Ronaldo. It feels like Messi plays the game the right way, whereas Ronaldo just wants personal glory over team brilliance. I'm sure that's not the full case, but looking back at Ronaldo's career, it feels like it."

Perception. Does what's on show matter more than what's true? If an attitude, a method, an approach is on show, does that make it true even if the perpetrator denies it?

Tre Atkinson, another to have crossed the fan-scribe divide, tells us more: "As a Barcelona fan, it is almost imperative that I dislike Cristiano Ronaldo. However, those who truly love the game of football should be able to appreciate him despite what feelings they have for their own club and favourite players.

"When I watch Ronaldo play, I see someone who is powerful, vicious and passionate. I also see someone who is arrogant and a bit selfish, but I also think those qualities are part of the reason he has become one of the best to ever play the game.

"To be successful, you have to be a little arrogant and believe that you can do things that others deem impossible."

Not just a selfish demeanour or an egotistical approach, then, but the core of what makes Ronaldo such an incredible sporting success.

fotopress/Getty Images

"Within a team, I think Ronaldo has to be the focal point," Atkinson continued. "He wants to be the star and the best player, and being in a team that supports that makes him better.

"I've seen times when he has been visibly upset at not receiving a pass even though his team-mate scored a goal, and those are the moments that make me shake my head and think that his selfishness can also be a weakness."

Ronaldo is hardly the only big player to have been accused of being arrogant or similar; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romario, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and plenty besides have all had such labels thrust upon them.

They all share another trait: being some of the finest players in the world during their respective primes.

Social Reaction

The next step, perhaps inadvisably, was to put the question to Barca fans on Twitter.

Naturally, not all responses came from a place where rational discourse is an appreciated art, but once more, there was insight to be gained and a mixture of perceptions to be acknowledged.

First off, there were those who would only judge Ronaldo on a scale of one-to-Messi:

Then there were the mid-group: appreciative of Ronaldo's finer points, but with caveats and reductive "buts" included:

And those who were happy to acknowledge the presence of one of the world's most lethal players:

These are opinions. None are necessarily right, wrong or the whole thoughts of those who replied—just reactions that fit into a tweet.

What does the range of answers tell us? That football fans have no more agreement and cohesion in groups than opposite sides of the argument in religion and politics?

Or simply that Ronaldo is a player who, like few others, splits onlookers with such vehemence?

Closing

The battle for prominence, respect, admiration and favouritism between Ronaldo and Messi will go on for some time to come, whether they are willing participants in the struggle or not.

And the overriding factor in all discussions about the duo always comes back to the same question: who is better?

In turn, determining that seems to be used as a tool for why Ronaldo isn't as liked, rather than admired, or at least partly explains some fans' views on the matter.

Cardenas is unequivocal in the matter, referring to the necessity of Ronaldo to be the focal point of the team as another indicator.

VI-Images/Getty Images

"Ronaldo has been solid for Madrid thanks to the managers, in particular Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane, adjusting the style of play to display his strengths," he said.

"Overall, he's been a good villain in this rivalry. But Messi's ability to do more than score goals on the pitch is what makes him better than not only Ronaldo but any other player in this generation—maybe ever."

Atkinson is much of the same mindset, though he is perhaps one of the Blaugrana who holds the No. 7 in higher individual esteem: "Being a Barcelona fan means that I should dislike Cristiano Ronaldo, but I really don't. But I just can't say with honesty that I believe Ronaldo and Messi are equal. When I watch Messi play, I see him doing things I've never seen before, wizardry that cannot be duplicated.

"When I watch Ronaldo, I also see amazing things, but they are moments that I see other players across football doing as well: powerful shots, brilliant runs into the box and huge moments in even bigger games.

"Ronaldo does the remarkable; Messi does the unbelievable.

"I feel bad for him because he is playing at the same time as Messi, and I don't think that is fair for anyone."

Not just with Tre and Xoel but across the Barca fanbase, by and large, there is incredible respect for Cristiano Ronaldo and his achievements, even those with Real Madrid.

However, there is undeniably not an admiration that comes with respect from everyone, a genuine liking and feeling of goodwill.

Ronaldo divides.

But this isn't the end of the conversation. Next we'll go in reverse—Real Madrid fans and their take on Lionel Messi—and perhaps begin to assess just which way the admiration, respect and envious glances flow most, if at all.

Thanks to Xoel, Tre and all the respondents on Twitter.


