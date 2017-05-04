Appalachian State's Teh'Ron Fuller Hospitalized After Stabbing Outside Bar

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Appalachian State linebacker Teh'Ron Fuller was reportedly stabbed outside a bar early Wednesday morning.

According to WBTV, there was an altercation outside a bar that developed into a fight in a parking lot. Fuller was stabbed and is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center receiving treatment.

Head football coach Scott Satterfield released a statement on the incident, per Bret Strelow of the Winston-Salem Journal: "Our thoughts are with Teh'Ron and his family. We are thankful for all the medical and support staff that are making sure he is being cared for. Our program and athletic department will continue to support Teh'Ron and his family any way we can during this difficult time."

WBTV noted the extent of Fuller's injuries is unknown at the time, and there haven't been any arrests made.

Fuller tallied six tackles during his sophomore campaign in 2016 for the Mountaineers.