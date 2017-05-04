Floyd Mayweather Says He's Ready to Buy NBA Team

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather announced on Instagram on Thursday, "It's about time for me to buy an NBA team," while sharing a picture of his meeting with Magic Johnson.

According to Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, Mayweather cleared $700 million during his boxing career, which ended after he defeated Andre Berto in Sept. 2015.

Forbes estimated Mayweather's net worth at $340 million, and the former boxer runs Mayweather Promotions. To put that in perspective, however, 20 NBA majority owners or managing partners are billionaires, per Forbes, led by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer at a net worth of $30 billion.

Mayweather remains in the spotlight due to his continuing negotiations with Conor McGregor for a superfight that could generate another enormous payday. Mayweather's fight against Manny Pacquiao grossed over $600 million and earned Mayweather in excess of $200 million.

Given the intrigue about the possibility the retired Mayweather—still the biggest name in boxing—faces a UFC fighter in McGregor, the fight between the pair has the potential to gross ridiculous earnings for both men..