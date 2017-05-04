Montell Cozart Announces Transfer to Boise State from Kansas

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Former Kansas quarterback Montell Cozart announced on Thursday he will be transferring to Boise State.

In seven games in 2016, Cozart threw for 1,075 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Jayhawks. In total, he started 18 games for Kansas and was a team captain last season. Kansas went just 1-6 in his starts in 2016 and 2-10 overall.

Cozart announced his intention to transfer from Kansas in February:

Because of his status as a graduate transfer, Cozart will be free to play for the Broncos immediately.

He'll be competing with junior Brett Rypien, redshirt freshman Jake Constantine and freshman Chase Cord for the starting job with the Broncos in the 2017 season. The Broncos are coming off a 10-3 season, and Rypien had a solid season for the team, throwing for 3,646 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.