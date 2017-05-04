Charlotte Flair Nude Photos Leak After Paige's Sex Video Scandal

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Following the leak of nude photos online Thursday, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair commented on the matter.

Charlotte said the images were distributed without her permission:

According to Daniel Cutts and Lee Astley of the Sun, Charlotte is the latest WWE Superstar to be the victim of a potential hack after explicit photos and videos of Paige leaked in March.

The 31-year-old Flair is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

She signed with WWE in 2012 and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the company's premier female performers.

Charlotte is a former NXT Women's champion, a four-time Raw Women's champion and she became the first woman along with Sasha Banks to main event a main-roster pay-per-view and compete in a Hell in a Cell match.

The Queen was recently moved from Raw to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up.