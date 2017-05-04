    Greg Oden Hopes to Play with Ohio State Alumni in The Basketball Tournament 2017

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 21: Greg Oden #20 of the Miami Heat takes a free throw against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 21, 2014 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    Former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Greg Oden announced Wednesday that he will attempt to play in this summer's The Basketball Tournament as part of a team that features primarily former Ohio State players.

    Oden revealed the news in the following tweet courtesy of TBT's official Twitter account:

    In order to play in The Basketball Tournament, Scarlet & Gray must qualify.

    According to Alysha Tsuji of USA Today, Scarlet & Gray must be among the top nine teams in the Midwest region in terms of fan votes or be selected as an at-large team to compete for a TBT spot in the TBT Jamboree.

    While Scarlet & Gray's entry into the tournament is far from guaranteed, the name recognition Oden brings to the table is likely to help its cause.

    Former OSU standout Scoonie Penn is the general manager of the team, and he believes it is talented enough to win it all, per The Basketball Tournament's official website: "We think we're a team that can win it. We look at the talent we've had here in the last 10 years or so, and we can match up with anybody. We want the state of Ohio supporting us. We're called Scarlet & Gray, but this team is a representation of the whole state."

    Among the players set to join Oden on Scarlet & Gray is popular former Buckeyes point guard Aaron Craft.

    The Basketball Tournament has been in existence since 2014, and this year the winner of the 64-team tournament will receive $2 million, according to the event's website.

    The 29-year-old Oden was taken No. 1 overall in the 2007 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, but injuries limited him to just 105 career NBA regular-season games.

    Although the 7-footer played professionally in China last year, he is currently without a team.

    In one season at Ohio State, Oden averaged 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game en route to leading the Buckeyes to the national championship game.