Kentucky Derby Picks 2017: Predictions and Odds for All Horses in the Lineup

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2017 Kentucky Derby is inching closer and closer to a reality, as 20 horses and jockeys will take the track at Churchill Downs this Saturday, May 6, for a chance to cement their new names in history.

Out of the 20 horses competing, only a handful are truly contenders. Now that post positions have been set, all that's left is the race is itself. Let's take a look at the field of competitors heading into the race with updated post positions, odds and predictions for each horse.

2017 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds Post Position Horse Jockey Odds Prediction 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie +2800 11th 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon +1600 8th 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill +6600 19th 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. +5000 17th 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez +400 4th 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano +4000 18th 7 Girvin Mike Smith +1600 6th 8 Hence Florent Geroux +2200 10th 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez +2500 13th 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano +1200 7th 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat +2800 14th 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux +3300 20th 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez +3300 12th 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux +425 1st 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. +650 2nd 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz +2500 15th 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh +650 3rd 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza +1600 5th 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario +1600 9th 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione +3300 16th OddsShark

Don't take your eyes off Classic Empire

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Barring some unforeseen circumstances, it would be a shock if Classic Empire doesn't enter the winner's circle Saturday, as he is the bonafide favorite heading into the 143rd edition of the Kentucky Derby.

Although Classic Empire will be starting at the 14th pole position, a position that has seen only two horses win the race, according to OddsShark, there isn't another horse out there that can beat him when he's at his best.

Now fully healed from his foot abscess that slowed him down earlier this year, Classic Empire has the breakaway speed, strength and endurance to blow away his competition. And even if he falls behind, there aren't many horses in the world that has the ability to close the distance like he can.

Classic Empire showed in the Arkansas Derby last month that he is never out of the race, and jockeys from other horses in the field need to be wary of this otherwise they'll be left in the dust.

Keep on Dreaming

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

If there is a horse that can give Classic Empire a run for his money, Always Dreaming could easily be that contender.

With +400 odds (bet $100 to win $400), it's clear that OddsShark fancies the horse's chances in the race, and for good reason. After winning the 2017 Florida Derby with relative ease as he broke away from the field in the final lengths of the race, Always Dreaming is a legitimate threat to win it all.

But while he has the potential to put on a show, he has been inconsistent in the lead up to the race, particularly in practice sessions earlier this week, per Mike Welsch of Daily Racing Form.

It could be that Always Dreaming just needs some time to adjust to the track at Churchill Downs, but it could also be that Always Dreaming might be a little tired from a busy April and extensive training. Only a couple days out from competition, don't be surprised to see Always Dreaming struggle if he can't get his legs under him before the race.

Wild card

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

McCraken has been turning heads all week during practice sessions and has seen his stock rise significantly over the past couple of days.

Steve Byk and Marcus Hersh from Daily Racing Form were both impressed with McCraken's performance during morning sessions going into Thursday, and with +650 odds, he might be a better's favorite on Saturday.

Known for his ability to kill off a race and finish strong, McCraken is a real possibility to knock off Classic Empire and the other contenders in the Derby.

If he can build up a quick lead, the odds would quickly shift in his favor to take home first place and the $2 million purse.