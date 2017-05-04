Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Fight Time, Date, Live-Stream, TV Info

John Locher/Associated Press

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) has become one of the most bankable fighters in boxing, commanding pay-per-view bouts and consistent dates in Las Vegas, a mecca for boxers the world over.

While his legacy will remain incomplete until he takes on the ferocious Gennady Golovkin (or someone of that caliber), he will look to add another solid win to his resume when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) on Saturday night in Sin City.

Alvarez will not be defending his WBO world super welterweight title in this bout. He is bulking up for this contest with Chavez, which has a catchweight of 164.5 pounds, roughly 10 pounds over the super welterweight limit and much closer to where Chavez usually fights, which has hovered around 170 pounds for his last few bouts, per BoxRec.

Alvarez is stepping up to take on a bigger boxer in this bout, but don't expect him to be anything less than a favorite when the two step into the ring on Saturday.

Here's how you can catch the action.





Alvarez vs. Chaves Jr. Fight Info

When: Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET



Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas



TV: HBO (pay-per-view)

Live Stream: BoxNation, BT Sport (UK Only, pay-per-view)

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

According to Odds Shark, Alvarez is a big favorite over Chavez, sporting 2-13 odds (Chavez is a 17-4). Since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013, he's 6-0 with four stoppages.

In his most recent match in September of last year, he captured the WBO world super welterweight title in a scrap with Liam Smith, knocking out his then-undefeated opponent in the ninth round. That bout followed up a highly touted bout with Amir Khan, which Alvarez eventually won in devastating fashion.

Chavez isn't the most illustrious opponent Alvarez could be taking on after two wins against clearly overmatched opponents, but it's a decent start as he moves up in weight class and tests new waters. Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole noted that while Alvarez's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, isn't getting him the best opponents of late, this matchup on Saturday could pay off:

"Despite his courage and bravery as a fighter, De La Hoya the promoter has been about minimizing risk. He talks repeatedly about the best vs. the best, but then he makes no-hope fights like Alvarez-Khan and Alvarez-Smith," Iole said. "The Alvarez-Chavez Jr. bout was a stroke of genius because it’s ignited the long-simmering passions of the fighters’ large fan bases and is going to make Saturday’s event a financial hit."

For Chavez, this is a chance for him to impress against one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the sport. He has everything to gain in this fight, especially if he pulls off a massive upset and wins the bout. Chavez is motivated for this bout and knows that he will have an advantage over Alvarez physically.

“Well, it has been said that in boxing that that’s an important factor; that the weight and the bigger person is always going to have the advantage,” Chavez said, per USA Today's Bob Velin. “That, I think, is true."

The 31-year-old Chavez has racked up 50 wins in his career, but his two defeats have come against Andrzej Fonfara and Sergio Martinez within the last few years. Alvarez should prove a tougher challenge than both, assuming he can make up for his lack of height and reach and isn't fazed by the heavier blows that should be coming his way at this new weight.

While a Chavez upset would make for a compelling storyline and send shockwaves through the sport, boxing fans will likely be rooting for Alvarez to win, especially in dominant fashion. If he is able to stop a third-straight opponent, the calls for him to take on Golovkin will only grow stronger.

Golovkin's knockout streak recently ended when he couldn't stop Daniel Jacobs before the final bell, but that has nothing to put a dent in his standing. If anything, it gives more reason for Alvarez to test his own mettle, as he has a blueprint for survival against the smiling assassin that is Triple G.