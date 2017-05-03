Former MLB Top-5 Draft Pick Donavan Tate to Play QB at Arizona

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Donavan Tate—the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft—is reportedly headed to the University of Arizona to play quarterback, according to the Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev.

Tate, 26, was a top-100 football recruit in 2009 before he decided to pursue a career in baseball, according to Rivals.com's Matt Moreno.

