    Former MLB Top-5 Draft Pick Donavan Tate to Play QB at Arizona

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 8: Isolated view of a Arizona Wildcats helmet during the Wildcats game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
    Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

    Donavan Tate—the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft—is reportedly headed to the University of Arizona to play quarterback, according to the Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev.

    Tate, 26, was a top-100 football recruit in 2009 before he decided to pursue a career in baseball, according to Rivals.com's Matt Moreno.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

