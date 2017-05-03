Aaron Judge Sets MLB Record for Most Home Runs Through 25 Games of Rookie Season

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set a Major League Baseball record for the most home runs through the first 25 games of a rookie season Wednesday when he took Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman yard at the bottom of the third inning at Yankee Stadium, according to Elias Sports Burea (via SportsCenter).

The jack, which was Judge's 13th of the year, was blasted to center field and cut the Yankees' deficit to 6-5:

The 25-year-old has been on an absolute tear during his first full campaign with the Bronx Bombers, and the league-leading home run total has represented just a portion of his success.

Entering Wednesday's meeting with the Blue Jays, Judge also led the American League in slugging percentage (.795), OPS (1.219) and OPS+ (227) while posting a .313 batting average.

"He is a little bit like Derek [Jeter] to me," manager Joe Girardi said, according to Christian Red of the New York Daily News. "[He] has got a smile all the time. He loves to play the game. You always think that he's gonna do the right thing on the field and off the field. When you look at him, he's got a presence about him. He plays the game to win all the time, and that's the most important thing."