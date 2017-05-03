Fred Hoiberg Won't Be Fired, 'Good Chance' Rajon Rondo Returns, Per John Paxson

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Despite a disappointing 2016-17 season on the court, Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg will be back next season.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson announced Hoiberg would be back for a third season with the team.

Friedell also noted Paxson said the front office will have a discussion with Dwyane Wade in the next few weeks to determine his future with the Bulls. Wade signed a two-year deal with the team last summer that includes a player option for 2017-18.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Paxson also said there is "a really good chance" Rajon Rondo will return to the Bulls next season.

Like Wade, Rondo also signed a two-year deal with the Bulls last summer. His contract is only partially guaranteed for next season at $3 million if he is not waived on or before June 30, per Spotrac.

The Bulls made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record. They were defeated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason, losing four straight games after taking a 2-0 series lead.

Hoiberg has gone 83-81 in two seasons as the Bulls head coach since taking over for Tom Thibodeau.