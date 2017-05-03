Undertaker Pictured Going into New York Hospital Amid Surgery Rumors

JP Yim/Getty Images

The Undertaker was photographed entering a New York hospital Wednesday, and it is rumored he was there to undergo surgery.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com tweeted the Sun's photo of The Phenom entering the facility with his wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool:

According to Jamie Gordon of the Sun, Taker arrived at the David H. Koch Pavilion Hospital, and it is believed he will undergo multiple surgeries, including a potential procedure on his hip.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Giri) reported in April that The Undertaker needed multiple surgeries, including a full hip replacement, but that he was likely putting it off until retirement.

While no official announcement has been made regarding The Deadman's retirement, it is widely believed that he wrestled the final match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker lost that match, dropping his all-time record at the Showcase of Immortals to a staggering 23-2.

At the conclusion of the bout, Taker left his hat, coat and gloves in the middle of the ring, which seemingly signaled his departure.

The 52-year-old Undertaker made his WWE debut in 1990 and went on to become one of the most popular, accomplished and legendary Superstars in the history of professional wrestling.