Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Could Miss 3 Months with Lat Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After leaving his Sunday start early against the Washington Nationals with a lat injury, New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard reportedly could miss three months.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Syndergaard is getting a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, and the three-month timetable is a conservative one.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.