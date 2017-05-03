Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Analysis, NHL Playoff Betting Pick

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Anaheim Ducks will attempt to even their second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at 2-2 as small road underdogs for Game 4 on Wednesday.

The Ducks earned their first victory of the series at Edmonton on Sunday, upsetting the Oilers in a 6-3 rout as small dogs then as well.

Betting line: The Oilers opened as -123 favorites (wager $123 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.4-2.3, Ducks (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Ducks can pay on the NHL lines

Anaheim finished strong for the first time in Game 3, something that was desperately needed after the team lost Games 1 and 2 at home by a combined score of 7-4.

The Ducks outscored Edmonton 2-0 in the third period, picking up a pair of insurance goals from Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Kesler following an outstanding first period that saw them take an early 3-1 lead.

They didn't get flustered when the Oilers tied the game briefly in the second either and improved to a perfect 3-0 on the road in the postseason.

Why the Oilers can pay on the NHL lines

Edmonton was the team that closed Game 1 strong, outscoring Anaheim 4-2 in the third period en route to a 5-3 win. The Oilers followed that up with a 2-1 victory in Game 2 behind goaltender Cam Talbot, who made 39 saves.

Talbot turned in his worst performance of the series in Game 3, but he is more than capable of bouncing back in Game 4.

The fourth-year pro, who backed up Henrik Lundqvist for two years with the New York Rangers before getting traded to Edmonton, was better at home in the regular season and has not dropped back-to-back games at Rogers Place since March 12.

Smart betting pick

The Ducks have a lot of pressure on them to win Game 4, as they have still lost five of the past seven meetings with Edmonton.

The Oilers are a younger, faster team and need to use home ice to their advantage here. They were 25-12-4 at home during the regular season while Anaheim was just 17-15-9 on the road, one of the worst marks of any playoff team.

Bet Edmonton to win Game 4 at online sports betting sites and take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to the Honda Center.

NHL betting trends

Anaheim is 9-2 in its last 11 games.

Anaheim is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone over in four of Edmonton's last six games.

