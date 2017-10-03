Sergio Aguero Out 6 Weeks After Suffering Rib Injury in Car Accident

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero could reportedly be out for up to six weeks due to the broken rib he suffered during a car crash in Amsterdam less than 48 hours before the Citizens beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford bridge in the Premier League.

Aguero has been told by the doctor for the Argentina national team his injury will take up to six weeks to heal. Dr. Donato Villani told Argentinian station TyC Sports (h/t Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News): "He will be off the pitch for six weeks. He can't move in his house, or get into or out of the car."

As Brennan noted, City had judged "the injury as keeping the player out for between two and four weeks – and there was even a suggestion he could be fit for City's next game, against Stoke a week on Saturday."

However, the revised time schedule would mean Aguero missing the game against the Potters for sure. The prolific striker would also be at risk of not featuring in subsequent league fixtures at home to Burnley and away to West Bromwich Albion.

City, who currently top the Premier League table on goal difference ahead of local rivals Manchester United, also have fixtures against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, as well as a Carabao Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers within the timeframe Villani outlined.

Losing Aguero for a prolonged period will put the onus on Gabriel Jesus to lead the line. The 20-year-old Brazilian created the winning goal against Chelsea, teeing up Kevin De Bruyne to score.

De Bruyne's eye for goal will also be key in ensuring Aguero isn't missed. At least manager Pep Guardiola can rely on versatile forwards Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, both of whom can play wide or through the middle.

Sterling has six goals to his credit already this season, per WhoScored.com. Meanwhile, the same source reveals Sane has found the net five times in all competitions.

Aguero will be missed, but City are the one squad in England's top flight with enough attacking riches not to miss their main man too much.