Charles Oakley Calls Situation with James Dolan, Knicks 'Just Wrong'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Charles Oakley still isn't happy with New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

"Some things don't go away," he said Tuesday, per Neil Best of Newsday. "It's just wrong."

Oakley was kicked out of Madison Square Garden during a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 8 and shoved a security guard in the process. The former Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets forward was charged with three counts of assault, per Best.

This comes after NBA commissioner Adam Silver held a meeting between Dolan and Oakley, although Oakley said Dolan has acted like a "spoiled kid."

Chris Mannix of The Vertical wrote in the aftermath of the incident "Oakley has long had a complicated, often contemptuous relationship with the Knicks," and Best noted Dolan suggested Oakley has a drinking problem during a radio interview.

Knicks PR released a tweet that abruptly read "we hope he gets some help soon" after Oakley was ejected in February.

According to Best, Oakley told Silver he thinks Dolan should be fined or suspended and should issue a public apology for the incident.