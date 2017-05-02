Greg Robinson's 5th-Year Contract Option Won't Be Picked Up by Rams

Michael Thomas/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams declined the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Greg Robinson's contract Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Robinson, 24, has largely been a bust since the Rams selected him at No. 2 overall in the 2014 NFL draft.

"It's probably time to give up on Robinson at left tackle," Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus wrote after the 2016 regular season. "Robinson was flagged 14 times this season, and those penalties didn't save him from surrendering eight sacks and 40 total QB pressures on 567 pass-blocking snaps. Robinson was also among the worst run-blocking tackles in the league, earning a 36.1 run-blocking grade on the year."

Once the Rams signed Andrew Whitworth this offseason to play left tackle, it became clear Robinson was no longer in the franchise's long-term plans at the position.

In April, Myles Simmons of the team's official website wrote Robinson was expected to compete for the right tackle position this season, with Rob Havenstein moving inside to right guard.

"I think when he was coming out, you looked at Rob as a potential guy to be able to move inside and do some of those things," new head coach Sean McVay said of moving Havenstein to guard, per Simmons. "Really, going back two years, I thought he's put some excellent tape out there as far as playing that right tackle position. I think he and Greg working in coordination, in unison, will be able to help both of those guys."

The offensive line is expected to be Whitworth at left tackle, Rodger Saffold at left guard, John Sullivan at center, Havenstein at right guard and Robinson at right tackle.

If Robinson doesn't impress at right tackle this season, however, it's hard to imagine the Rams' signing him to a long-term extension to keep him from leaving in free agency.