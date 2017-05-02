Athletics Prospect Casey Thomas Dies at Age 24

Athletics Prospect Casey Thomas Dies at Age 24May 2, 2017
Noah Graham/Getty Images
Oakland Athletics minor league shortstop Casey Thomas has died at the age of 24.
The A's issued a statement Tuesday announcing Thomas' death, via MLB.com's Jane Lee:
Jane Lee @JaneMLB
Sad news from the A's: https://t.co/iSEXZGzBz55/2/2017, 6:02:27 PM
Thomas was a 34th-round draft pick in 2016 out of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He hit .322/.368/.394 in 208 at-bats as a college senior.
After signing with the A's last summer, Thomas played in 37 games in the rookie-level Arizona League. He posted a .258/.300/.275 slash line with 18 RBI in 120 at-bats but didn't appear in an official minor league game this season.